Michael Buffer helps couple celebrate their love at 'Las Wigan Chapel'

A lucky couple from Wigan were joined by Las Vegas legend Michael Buffer and a host of rugby league stars in a unique ceremony at the Brick Community Stadium.

The ‘Las Wigan Chapel’ – installed outside the home of the Warriors and the Latics - hosted celebrations of love and vow renewals for Valentine’s Day.

Ahead of the first ever Super League game taking place on US soil, Sky Sports brought a slice of Vegas to the North-West, and offered fans a Valentine’s Day to remember, before they head to the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’ to watch Wigan take on Warrington Wolves next month.

Warriors fans John Synott and Sharon Jukes share the big day with Michael Buffer and selected rugby league royalty

Warriors fans John Synott and Sharon Jukes were welcomed into the ‘Las Wigan Chapel’ in true Buffer style, before having their ceremony officiated by a fully ordained celebrant in front of friends, family and an array of famous rugby league faces including Warrington head coach Sam Burgess and former Wigan winger Martin Offiah.

The chapel was kitted out with trophies, merch and club mascots from both the Warriors and Wolves.

“We’ve always planned on getting married in Las Vegas,” said bride Sharon. “So when we heard that the ‘Entertainment Capital of the World’ was coming to our hometown, we jumped at the opportunity.

"To also have the legendary Michael Buffer playing a part in our ceremony is something we never expected. This has been an incredible experience, and it makes us even more excited to be heading out to Vegas for the game against Warrington in a couple of weeks.”

The ‘Las Wigan Chapel’ was also witness to ceremonies between local fans before Thursday night’s opener.

One of which was Ged Upham and Jean Harrison who, after 25 years, will be officially tying the knot in Vegas after being prevented by Covid five years ago.

Buffer added: “I have had a fantastic day meeting the people of Wigan and hearing how excited they are to have rugby league head over to Las Vegas next month. Alongside Sky Sports, it’s been wonderful to be able to give those fans a taste of what they can expect on the other side of the pond, not least celebrating with John and Sharon on their special day.”