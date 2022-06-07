The 48-year-old has been in charge of the NRL side since 2019.

After narrowly keeping his job at the end of last season, his departure now comes following Wests’ poor start to this campaign, with only three wins in their opening 12 games.

In a statement, the club wrote: “Wests Tigers would like to thank Michael for all his hard work and effort over the past three-and-a-half years. and wish him all the best in the future.”

Maguire was previously head coach of Wigan between 2010 and 2011, where he won both Super League and the Challenge Cup.