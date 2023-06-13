Micky Higham discusses the importance of the Challenge Cup to Wigan Warriors, Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), with the fixture being broadcast live on BBC One.

Wigan have lost four of their last five Super League games, while Warrington returned to winning ways at the weekend after suffering back-to-back defeats prior to that.

“It's got the makings of a really good game,” Higham said.

Micky Higham

“Both started the season really well but they’ve had a couple of poor displays by their standards.

“If you ask them what their targets are this year, getting to Wembley will be one of them.

“Warrington have certainly improved from last year, if they hadn’t Daryl Powell might’ve been looking for another job.

“He’s got them firing, but they have lost a couple of games lately, so some of the pressure might be back on.

Micky Higham won the Challenge Cup during his time with Warrington Wolves

“Wigan haven’t played great either in the last few weeks.

“It could be a good game for both of them.

“Super League is the pinnacle and the Grand Final is the one you want to get to, but there’s still something so special about the Challenge Cup.

“It produces some good games, and Wigan V Warrington could be one of them.”

Elsewhere this weekend, Leigh Leopards are also among those in Challenge Cup action, with Adrian Lam’s side taking on York on Sunday afternoon.

Higham, who started and finished his career with the Leythers, has been pleased to see his former club do so well.

“I’ve been really impressed with them this year,” he added.

“I’m a Leigh lad, and I’m still a fan deep down because I watched them as a kid.

“I just think Derek (Beaumont) has let the recruitment department do their job properly.

“They’ve really brought some quality in. Their overseas players this year have been strong, and they’re really making the difference.

“They’ve got some lads that have been around Super League quite a bit, and people might have questioned their motives for joining Leigh, but they’ve proved people wrong.

“It looks like some of them have really reignited their passion for playing.

“They look like they’ve got something special there with the way they celebrate.

“I’ve got a sneaky feeling that they’ll end up at Wembley.

“I know Derek has been pushing it for the last few years, and he’s always had that desire to lead his hometown team out in the final.

“They’ll be going for this one.

“Adrian Lam has stamped his mark on this team, which is really impressive.

“It’s good to see another team in the mix.”

The quarter-finals of the Women’s Challenge Cup also takes place this weekend, with ties including Wigan’s home game against Huddersfield Giants at Robin Park Arena (K.O. 11.30am).