Wigan’s Mike Cooper and Warrington’s Matt Dufty were both sin-binned in the opening minutes of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

However, it has been confirmed that no further action has been taken on the pair following the match review panel’s meeting on Monday.

Veteran forward Cooper, 35, was sent to the sin-bin for head contact on a falling Josh Thewlis in the opening exchanges under the arch.

He was selected to start for only the third time this season, named alongside Luke Thompson as Wigan went on 18-8 winners.

Wire full-back Dufty, 28, soon followed for head contact on Liam Marshall just minutes later.

Ultimately, the MRP decided that both sin-bins were sufficient.

The minutes on Cooper’s charge state: “Low force but opponent is falling into contact and player is trying to avoid contacting the head. Sin-bin sufficient.”