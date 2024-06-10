Mike Cooper and Matt Dufty avoid further disciplinary action following Challenge Cup sin-bins

By Josh McAllister
Published 10th Jun 2024, 13:25 BST
Updated 10th Jun 2024, 13:29 BST
Wigan’s Mike Cooper and Warrington’s Matt Dufty were both sin-binned in the opening minutes of Saturday’s Challenge Cup Final at Wembley.

However, it has been confirmed that no further action has been taken on the pair following the match review panel’s meeting on Monday.

The incredible stats behind Wembley win with remarkable performances on the hall...

Veteran forward Cooper, 35, was sent to the sin-bin for head contact on a falling Josh Thewlis in the opening exchanges under the arch.

Mike Cooper was sent to the sin-bin in the opening minutes of the Challenge Cup Final

He was selected to start for only the third time this season, named alongside Luke Thompson as Wigan went on 18-8 winners.

Wire full-back Dufty, 28, soon followed for head contact on Liam Marshall just minutes later.

Ultimately, the MRP decided that both sin-bins were sufficient.

The minutes on Cooper’s charge state: “Low force but opponent is falling into contact and player is trying to avoid contacting the head. Sin-bin sufficient.”

Matt Peet’s side face Castleford Tigers this Friday, 8:00pm KO, with a third trip to the Mend-A-Hose Jungle this season, including the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

