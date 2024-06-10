Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There were some remarkable performances as Wigan Warriors claimed a record-extending 21st Challenge Cup trophy with an 18-8 win over Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Bevan French was named the Lance Todd Trophy winner with the majority of votes, while Liam Farrell (3), Harry Smith (3), Kaide Ellis (2) and Jai Field (1) also received votes by the media.

Breaking it down, the Australian stand-off produced the opening assist for 20-year-old centre Zach Eckersley and crossed the whitewash himself with a piece of magic, while he made 137 metres and 15 tackles across the 80 minutes under the arch.

Wigan Warriors claimed the 2024 Challenge Cup trophy with an 18-8 victory over Warrington Wolves

He also made eight tackle breaks - the most of any Wigan player.

There were plenty of standout performances at the national stadium from the champions, including an incredible 223 metres made by in-form winger Liam Marshall from 21 runs.

The 28-year-old always manages to poke his nose through from deep inside his own half, evident by the 95 post-contact metres - the most of any player on the field.

Fellow winger and Lebanon international Abbas Miski also received plaudits for his carries from deep inside his own half, with 176 metres made from 17 runs.

Full-back Jai Field was electric in attack and looked dangerous with every touch, with 137 metes made and a try assist to his name.

Hooker Brad O’Neill completed more tackles than any Wigan player with 36 across a 55 minute performance, and has certainly put his name in the mix for England for the mid-season test against France later this month.

Wigan made just seven errors compared to Warrington’s 15, while Harry Smith’s kicking game dominated the fixture. The Cherry & Whites also had a 78% completion rate, with Warrington’s at 69%.

The England international half-back made 15 kicks for a total of 434 metres, a display that saw him earn praise from opposition head coach Sam Burgess, who described his kicking game as ‘exceptional’ - while Josh Drinkwater kicked the most metres for Warrington but with only 167 metres made, proving a huge difference in the game.

Kaide Ellis’ 80-minute performance in the middle is to be applauded, an outstanding display on the big stage that included 117 metres and 33 tackles - the second-most behind O’Neill.

The Australian also made the second-most runs with 17 behind joint-top Smith and Marshall.

Elsewhere in the pack, Luke Thompson played more minutes than any other front-rower on the field with an industrious 57 minute performance - resulting in the most metres for any forward at 175 from 16 carries, as well as 26 tackles.

Wigan’s back three, back-rowers/loose forwards and props made more metres than their opposition.

Ethan Havard had the biggest impact from the interchange bench from any player across both teams - albeit with more minutes.

The impressive prop forward featured for 42 minutes, having been named on the bench with Mike Cooper starting, and made 101 metres from 11 carries, alongside 28 tackles.

Finally, a mention for captain Liam Farrell, who always leads by example. The veteran back-rower scored a trademark try on the iconic Wembley turf in an 80 minute performance, alongside 169 metres and 26 tackles.