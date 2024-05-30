Mike Cooper: Assessing potential next move for veteran prop amid reports of future away from Wigan Warriors

By Josh McAllister
Published 30th May 2024, 18:00 BST
Mike Cooper has lifted the lid on his future, with a move away from Wigan Warriors becoming likely if he is to continue playing in 2025 as per reports.

Speaking with Love Rugby League, the 35-year-old England international admits he is yet to decide whether or not he will play on next season.

But if he does, the publication also recently reported that the veteran prop has not been offered a new deal beyond the current campaign by the reigning Super League champions as things stand, potentially bringing an end to his career in cherry & white.

Mike Cooper remains without a contract for 2025Mike Cooper remains without a contract for 2025
Cooper made the mid-season switch to the newly named The Brick Community Stadium in 2022 from hometown club Warrington Wolves.

However, he missed the majority of last year due to an ACL injury suffered against rivals St Helens on Good Friday.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, Cooper says he’ll ‘see what happens’ regarding his future, while also crediting Warriors boss Matt Peet for bringing back his love for the sport.

Cooper would be a handy pick up for several Super League sides if he opts to continue playing, bringing with him a wealth of experience that includes three years in the NRL.

The veteran prop, who turns 36 later this year, has avoided long-term injuries throughout his career until his move to the Warriors, but has impressed with performances in the club’s first-team since his arrival.

Some Salford, Castleford and even Hull KR and FC supporters have expressed their interest on social media for the experienced forward, with Paul Rowley’s Red Devils a somewhat ideal match.

The Salford Community Stadium outfit are known for their small squads in recent years, but packed with experience and talent and Cooper could add to that.

Co-owner of 1895 Sports, Cooper may even opt to look for opportunities part-time in the Championship if not Super League.

Ambitious Oldham are hoping to win promotion from League 1 this year and will no doubt look to add more depth to their squad, with the likes of Craig Kopczak, Jordan Turner, Elijah Taylor and Joe Wardle already playing under Sean Long.

Former Wigan players Logan Astley, Ben O’Keefe, Cian Tyrer and Kieran Tyrer are also currently with the club.

Wherever Cooper opts to go, if anywhere, he will sure be a handy addition for most clubs with more than 300 appearances to his name, including 13 on the senior international stage.

