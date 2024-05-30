Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A three-time Grand Final winner with Wigan Warriors, Sam Powell will celebrate his 300th career appearance if selected to face his former club this weekend.

The experienced hooker enjoyed 273 appearances with the Cherry & Whites, also winning a World Club Challenge and three League Leaders’ Shields until his departure at the end of 2023.

He has since made an instant impact at new club Warrington under head coach Sam Burgess, with the Warriors and the Wolves set to meet twice in eight days.

The two Super League giants will first face in a top-of-the-table clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, before battling it out at Wembley in the Challenge Cup Final on June 8.

If selected this weekend, Powell, who made his debut with Wigan in 2012, will celebrate his milestone appearance, having missed just one game for Warrington so far this season.

“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Peet said of Powell.

“I owe him a lot from when I got this job.

“We have a good relationship, myself and Sam, from all the time I’ve worked through the club.

“I learned a lot from him and I always trusted him. He’s an unbelievable professional.

“We’ve all got so much respect for him, not just as a player, but as a person.

“I think it was a really smart signing from Warrington, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they’ve signed him and certain improvements have been made; I think he’s contributed to their environment.

“We’re aware of exactly what he’ll be bringing to that group in terms of his care, how much he buys into the team, and puts the team first.

“He’s a legend of a bloke.”

The Wigan boss has emphasised the importance of this weekend’s Super League clash with two vital points on offer, admitting his side must first concentrate on the Round 13 fixture before the Challenge Cup showdown at the national stadium.

“It’s (Challenge Cup Final) in the back of your mind, but that’s the challenge for all of us,” the 40-year-old coach said.