Matt Peet pays glowing tribute to former winning Wigan star ahead of career milestone: 'A legend of a bloke'
The experienced hooker enjoyed 273 appearances with the Cherry & Whites, also winning a World Club Challenge and three League Leaders’ Shields until his departure at the end of 2023.
He has since made an instant impact at new club Warrington under head coach Sam Burgess, with the Warriors and the Wolves set to meet twice in eight days.
The two Super League giants will first face in a top-of-the-table clash at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, before battling it out at Wembley in the Challenge Cup Final on June 8.
If selected this weekend, Powell, who made his debut with Wigan in 2012, will celebrate his milestone appearance, having missed just one game for Warrington so far this season.
“I can’t speak highly enough of him,” Peet said of Powell.
“I owe him a lot from when I got this job.
“We have a good relationship, myself and Sam, from all the time I’ve worked through the club.
“I learned a lot from him and I always trusted him. He’s an unbelievable professional.
“We’ve all got so much respect for him, not just as a player, but as a person.
“I think it was a really smart signing from Warrington, and I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they’ve signed him and certain improvements have been made; I think he’s contributed to their environment.
“We’re aware of exactly what he’ll be bringing to that group in terms of his care, how much he buys into the team, and puts the team first.
“He’s a legend of a bloke.”
The Wigan boss has emphasised the importance of this weekend’s Super League clash with two vital points on offer, admitting his side must first concentrate on the Round 13 fixture before the Challenge Cup showdown at the national stadium.
“It’s (Challenge Cup Final) in the back of your mind, but that’s the challenge for all of us,” the 40-year-old coach said.
“That’s where it has to be. The front of our minds has to be about performing this Saturday against a real quality team, a very proud club and we look forward to the challenge.
