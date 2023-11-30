Mike Cooper provides positive update on road to recovery with forward ‘ahead of schedule’

Wigan Warriors forward Mike Cooper admits his recovery from a horrific knee injury is ahead of schedule, having been sidelined since the Good Friday victory over rivals St Helens.

The 35-year-old is hoping to be back available for the start of the 2024 Super League campaign - although insists he won’t rush the process.

“It’s going well, I’m trying to get the strength back in the leg and I’m out running and it feels good,” Cooper said.

Experienced forward Mike Cooper has detailed his road to recovery

“I’ve been running for about two months now, up to about 70 or 80 percent sprint and it’s reacted well.

“We’re a little bit ahead of schedule which is good.

“This is my 19th pre-season and I’ve not had a lot of time off this year because of this injury. I’ve had two-and-a-half weeks, whereas the lads have had four-to-six weeks.

“I’ll still be with the physios probably until Christmas time.

“But looking at the positive side of it, the rest of my body has managed to rest, no impacts on my neck and shoulders for example.

“I’m looking to do a little bit of contact stuff soon and I’ve done some boxing, the rest of my body feels good.

“We’re aiming for the opening round, but whether it will happen or not I don’t know."

The international prop will travel to St George’s Park next week, the home of England’s football teams, and hopes to link up with the rest of his team-mates shortly after Christmas.

“I’m going there for some more testing,” he explained.

“I went a few months ago but I’m going back just for one night this time just to retest how the strength in my leg is compared to when we went last.

“I’m aiming to be back with the rest of the team just after Christmas, which isn’t too far away.

“You can’t rush these things. If it happens again, that’ll be me done.

“It’s got to be right and I’ve got to feel right.