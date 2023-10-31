Morgan Smithies ‘a chance’ of featuring against Tonga following England call up, says Shaun Wane

England head coach Shaun Wane has added Grand Final winning loose forward Morgan Smithies to his squad ahead of the third and final test against Tonga.

With NRL superstar Victor Radley battling a groin issue, Wane admits the 22-year-old has ‘a chance’ of featuring against Kristian Woolf’s side at AMT Headingley Rugby Stadium this Saturday.

Smithies, who started at loose forward during the 10-2 Old Trafford triumph over Catalans, had his NRL move confirmed on Tuesday morning with Canberra Raiders on a three-year deal.

He won his first England cap during the mid-season 64-0 win over France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, while Warrington speedster Josh Thewlis, who was named as the Betfred Super League’s Young Player of the Season earlier this month, has also been added.

Having missed the 14-4 win in Huddersfield, Tommy Makinson continues to battle a wrist injury, while St Helens powerhouse Morgan Knowles was previously ruled out of the second and third game due to a thumb issue.

“I’m really pleased to be able to bring both Morgan and Josh into our squad for the final game against Tonga,” coach Wane said.

“Morgan has had a terrific season with Wigan and impressed me earlier this year when he wore the England shirt for the first time.

“He's got a chance of playing on Saturday.

“We had a few niggles in training from the first test, and I thought the second test would be brutal so if we came unstuck with a few players, we were in trouble.