The Halifax-born 23-year-old was named to start in Thursday's NRL round one clash, facing former Wigan team-mate and fellow England international Kai Pearce-Paul, who featured from the interchange bench for Adam O’Brien’s Knights at the McDonald Jones Stadium.

Canberra picked up a 28-12 away victory, with Smithies completing the most tackles of any Raiders player with 46 - even after being taken from the field for a head injury assessment in the first half, in which he passed.

Morgan Smithies made his NRL debut for Canberra Raiders in the win over Newcastle Knights

Smithies signed with the Australian capital outfit at the conclusion of the 2023 Super League season on a three-year contract, bringing his eight-year association with Wigan to an end that included 114 appearances, a Challenge Cup, two League Leaders’ Shields and the 2023 Super League trophy.

Head coach Ricky Stuart told the media following the victory: “I said before the game and all week, people have been asking me about our new boys, and I said they can all play footy and Morgan Smithies is a very good footy player.

“I just said to Elliott Whitehead in the box there, he’s a tough kid.”

His performance also earned the respect from fellow forward and New Zealand international Joseph Tapine, who started at prop.

“Pommies are all tough,” the 29-year-old said, who was Canberra’s on-field captain in replacement of Whitehead.