Morgan Smithies linked with NRL as ex-Wigan star Jackson Hastings rubbishes Super League return
27-year-old Hastings has been linked with a return to Salford Red Devils from the NRL, with whom he was crowned Man of Steel winner in 2019.
Renowned Australian journalist ‘The Mole’ has linked the current Newcastle Knights half-back with a move back to England next season, with Paul Rowley reportedly set to lose marquee man Brodie Croft to Leeds Rhinos – despite having signed one of the longest deals in history at the Salford Stadium earlier this year potentially until the end of 2030.
‘Moley’ has reported that the transfer fee for ex-Melbourne Storm and Brisbane Broncos playmaker Croft will be used to tempt Hastings back to the Super League competition.
However, the Great Britain international has since rubbished the claims on World Wide of Sports via social media.
He wrote: “The reports on my future this morning are completely false and fabricated as per regarding me.
"I’m extremely happy, settled and loving my footy at Newcastle and can’t wait to build on what we started this season. Don’t believe everything you read.”
He joined Adam O’Brien’s Newcastle ahead of 2023 from Wests Tigers, having returned down under at the end of 2021.
Meanwhile, Wigan’s number 13 Smithies has been linked with a move to the NRL by Matthew Shaw via Examiner Live.
The Grand Final winning loose forward is close to securing a move to Canberra Raiders, claim the reports, following in the footsteps of ex-Wigan stars George Williams and John Bateman, who also previously left Wigan to join Ricky Stuart’s side.
Smithies, 22, has amassed more than 100 appearances for the Warriors and has established himself as one of the most highly-rated forwards in Super League. Meanwhile, Matt Peet has recruited strongly in the pack ahead of 2024 including ex-Saints forward and England international Luke Thompson, alongside Sam Walters and Tiaki Chan from Leeds Rhinos and Catalans Dragons respectively.
He made 55 tackles in the Grand Final with an 80 minute performance at Old Trafford, but his omission from the England squad could have links to his uncertain future.