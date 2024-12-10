Morgan Smithies admits he was left feeling somewhat frustrated after not making an appearance for England against Samoa: but the Wigan academy product is using that as extra motivation for a bigger and better NRL season in 2025 with Canberra Raiders.

The 24-year-old was an unused member of Shaun Wane’s 24-player squad for the two-match Test series against the 2022 World Cup finalists, with NRL superstar Victor Radley starting at loose forward and Saints’ Morgan Knowles featuring from the bench as the hosts claimed a 2-0 win.

However, Smithies says he will use the international omissions to fuel extra motivation as he enters his second pre-season in Australia, having quickly established himself as a regular under Ricky Stuart, playing and starting in all 24 games for the capital outfit in his debut campaign.

“It was a good experience,” Smithies told media down under, reflecting on the autumn international series.

“It was good to be around the lads and around international games and seeing how the camp is and stuff.

“Obviously it was a bit frustrating not playing, but I took a lot of positives out of it and it’s just made me want to work even harder this pre-season now to have a good season with Canberra and then see what happens at the back end of the year [the Ashes].

“For now, my main focus is being back here [at Canberra]. I want to put a big pre-season in and lay the platforms into a good season.”

Smithies has been joined by fellow Halifax-native and Wigan academy product Matty Nicholson at Canberra, with the back-rower having signed a three-year deal from Warrington Wolves.

Nicholson rose through the youth ranks at the Cherry and Whites, making his first-team debut in 2022 but departed midway through the same season.

“It’s good, I’ve taken him under my wing. He’s living with me, we’re doing a fair bit of cooking and he’s going through some food!” Smithies said.

“We grew up in Halifax together and we’ve been close mates for a long time now, so to have him over has been good.

“He’s got a good engine on him and he can play rugby which is the main thing. He’s a very good player and he’ll be pushing to get into that 17 for round one.”