Morgan Smithies shares message after making his 100th appearance for Wigan Warriors
The 26-16 victory over Salford Red Devils was the 22-year-old’s 100th game for the club.
After the match at the AJ Bell Stadium, Smithies took a moment to thank the fans for their support.
"Thank you for all the messages. Proud day for me and my family.”
Smithies made his Wigan debut against Catalans Dragons back in March 2019, and has become a key player for the club in recent seasons.
Some of his Wigan teammates commented on the post to congratulate the loose forward on his landmark game.
"Congrats brother,” wrote Brad O’Neill.
"Favourite player,” added Abbas Miski.
"Class mate,” stated Ethan Havard.
Wigan’s official social media account also paid tribute to Smithies, with a post reading: “Congratulations on hitting a century of games for the Warriors.”