Matty Peet’s side were able to build on last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Warrington Wolves, as they put in a solid display at the AJ Bell Stadium.

Following back-to-back defeats against Catalans Dragons and St Helens, the Warriors will now be looking to put together a strong run of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here are some of the talking points from the game against Salford:

Abbas Miski celebrates with Liam Marshall

A professional performance

It was a job well done by the Warriors.

They looked solid from the start, and really made it difficult for their opponents- who were missing a number of key players.

The Red Devils added Ryan Brierley to their list of absentees, with the fullback going off during the first half.

Wigan were just relentless in their efforts, and produced a very professional display.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They managed the game well, especially through the downpour during the first half.

Farrell got himself in the right areas for his brace, with each try being well-worked, with everyone in the team playing their part throughout the 80 minutes.

Impressive display from Smith

Harry Smith has had his fair share of praise and criticism throughout this season.

After a difficult few weeks for the halfback, he produced a much-improved display against Warrington Wolves in last week’s Challenge Cup quarter-final tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He built on that performance in Wigan’s victory over Salford.

A number of his kicks troubled the Red Devils in defence, with a well-executed grubber leading to the opening try of the game.

Smith also played a key role in the build-up to Farrell’s first try of the afternoon.

The 23-year-old’s quick pass allowed Jai Field to sprint away into space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Shorrocks, who scored the opener, and Brad O’Neill also deserve credit for their performances and really helping to set the tempo.

Praise for the wingers

Both of Wigan’s wingers were on the scoresheet against the Red Devils.

First of all we’ll start with Liam Marshall’s fantastic effort.

The 27-year-old picked the ball up inside his own half and sprinted 60 metres to the try line with a fantastic burst of pace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad