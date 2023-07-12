News you can trust since 1853
Morgan Smithies states Wigan Warriors are determined to repay their fans following the Wakefield defeat

Morgan Smithies says Wigan Warriors need to quickly repay their fans following last week’s disappointing defeat to Wakefield Trinity.
By Amos Wynn
Published 12th Jul 2023, 04:55 BST- 2 min read

Matty Peet’s side welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm), as they look to bounce back from the golden point loss at Belle Vue.

With a number of big fixtures coming up, Smithies states that the Warriors need to find some consistency.

“After last week’s game against Wakefield, we owe the fans one,” he said.

“It was very disappointing for us. We were expecting the best of them, but they were still able to catch us off guard.

“We need to get over that quickly because we’ve got a big game against Warrington and then the Challenge Cup semi-final.

“It’s anyone’s league at the moment so we are just trying to build that consistency week in, week out.

“We just need to focus on building performances and getting wins under our belts.

“Being back in front of our home crowd is a great chance to repay the fans.

“They give us a boost, especially when it gets tough, and can get us through the last 10 minutes of games.

“We’ve had a few big fixtures so far this year, and that’s what it’s all about- it’s why we play the sport.”

This week’s game against Warrington at the DW Stadium will act as Wigan’s Heritage Game for 2023.

Whether an individual has made one appearance or over 100, the club takes the opportunity to celebrate their contributions in the famous cherry and white shirt.

Prior to the match, the ex-Warriors in attendance are usually given the opportunity to gather and share their memories.

Meanwhile, before kick off, fans are able to show their support for the players when they gather on the pitch at the DW Stadium.

“For those who have come before us to be watching is pretty special- hopefully we can do them proud,” Smithies added.

“It’s class that the club does it and everyone is invited.

“Hopefully we get to see as many of them down as possible, and those who can’t be there will be watching on TV.”

