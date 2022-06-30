Nadine Dorries compares herself to a Wigan legend after confusing rugby league with union at a World Cup social impact event

Nadine Dorries has been left embarrassed after picking out Jonny Wilkinson’s 2003 World Cup winning drop-goal as her favourite moment in rugby league.

By Amos Wynn
Thursday, 30th June 2022, 3:44 pm
Updated Thursday, 30th June 2022, 3:53 pm

The Culture Secretary was giving a speech at a Rugby League World Cup social impact event in St Helens when she confused the two codes of the game.

She mistakenly chose Wilkinson’s famous drop-goal, in union, as her standout moment in league.

Dorries said: “I’ve always quite liked the idea of rugby league. My long standing memory is that 2003 drop-goal. I’ll let you into a secret, we were drinking Bloody Marys at the time, it was 11 o’clock in the morning, but wow, what a moment that was.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter

Nadine Dorries managed to confuse rugby league with union, while speaking at an event for the Rugby League World Cup.

“I know from my limited watching that it’s an incredibly physical and sometimes brutal sport and it often ends up in a scrum, which actually reminds me very much of politics.

"I think we have a lot in common and given a lot of the media like to call me the prime minister’s attack dog, I wonder sometimes if I should give rugby a go.”

Read More

Read More
Wigan Warriors: Matty Peet praises the club's training session featuring all 11 ...

Dorries later responded to her mistake on Twitter, comparing herself to a Wigan rugby league legend.

She wrote: “Like Jason Robinson I may have switched codes in my speech... Both league & union have a rich heritage in the UK. Obviously I've followed rugby league much less in my lifetime, but I'm looking forward to watching England (& all the home nations) in the RL World Cup this Autumn.”

Nadine DorriesWiganSt HelensAutumnTwitter