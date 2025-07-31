Scotland head coach Nathan Graham (left) and star man Ryan Brierley (right) in a press conference at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022

Scotland Rugby League are seeking a new head coach after Nathan Graham stepped down from his role after six years in charge of the Bravehearts.

The 53-year-old, whose playing career took in spells with Dewsbury Rams, Batley Bulldogs, Bradford Bulls, York Knights and Featherstone Rovers, had been involved with Scotland Rugby League in various capacities since making his international debut back in 1998.

After winning 10 caps for the Bravehearts during his playing days, Graham moved on to overseeing Scotland’s A team and the Students team before succeeding the joint team of John Duffy and Chris Chester towards the back end of 2019.

Gloucestershire-born Graham was in charge of Scotland during the most recent Rugby League World Cup in 2022, with the Bravehearts finishing bottom of Group B, having lost to Fiji, Italy and tournament winners Australia.

Graham’s last match in charge of Scotland’s senior side was a 36-6 defeat to Ireland in Gateshead last autumn, with the Bravehearts now seeking a new head coach.

"On behalf of Scotland Rugby League, we would like to extend our sincere thanks to Nathan for his outstanding contribution to the organisation over the years,” said Alistair McVicar, co-chair of Scotland Rugby League.

"From his dedication to the student programmes, through to his work during the Rugby League World Cup, and most recently in last year’s international fixture against Ireland, Nathan has played a vital role in helping to develop and promote the game in Scotland.

“His passion, professionalism, and commitment have left a lasting impact on players, staff, and the wider rugby league community.

“We wish Nathan every success in his future endeavours.”