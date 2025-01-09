Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors continue to produce a staggering amount of Super League stars through their academy system, with Nathan Lowe among the next group off the conveyor belt.

The 19-year-old is one of five academy products promoted to Matt Peet’s senior squad ahead of the 2025 Super League season, receiving shirt number 30 for his debut campaign after being a part of the academy Grand Final winning outfit last year against rivals St Helens.

An outside-back, predominantly featuring at centre but able to play wing and full-back, Lowe enjoyed his first taste of a senior training last year, joining the squad for their 10-day overseas camp in Portugal.

12 months on, Lowe is looking to make his mark with his first full pre-season at Wigan Warriors, having been a part of the first group that reported to Robin Park Arena in November, as well as undergoing work experience in their pathway.

“Last year, I got called in from one of the academy sessions and I thought I was getting a telling off to be honest with you,” Lowe told Wigan Today.

“With Liam Marshall dropping out, they told me I was going. It was a bit of a shock. I had done a few sessions before then, helping the first-team prepare for the season before, but I hadn’t done many full days with them.

“I had been in and around the team though, so it was all right. Being in that environment, it’s helped me settle in well this year. It’s also something to fall back on – I know I’ve been in this environment, and I know I can perform.

“It’s been a pretty tough few weeks, but it’s been good to be in this environment around some of the best staff pushing me, and pushing myself as well.”

Lowe joined the Cherry and Whites as 14-year-old having played in the amateur game at Leigh East and Wigan St Judes, signed then by Mick Cassidy, and has progressed through the club’s famous youth ranks all the way through to the first-team squad, alongside Taylor Kerr, Noah Hodkinson, Kian McDermott and Lukas Mason for 2025.

The quintet have all worked closely with John Duffy in the last few years, who has played a major role in developing the club’s youngsters alongside Shane Eccles.

“I feel like the last four years, academy and scholarship, I’ve done everything I can to be in this position. It was a massively proud moment for myself, and my family as well, who have helped me through everything,” Lowe said.

He joins a stacked squad at the 2024 Grand Slam champions, with plenty of competition amongst the outside-backs, including fellow rising youngster and last year’s Wembley hero, Zach Eckersley, who enjoyed seven tries in 16 appearances in all competitions in a breakthrough campaign.

“I try to set goals for myself,” Lowe continued.

“To get that first-team debut, but just pushing and learning. I want to create my own craft, and it’s about patience as well. I’ll get my chance, and I know when I get my chance, hopefully I can be that reliable player and do that job, and have my own take on things as well.”