New Wigan Warriors chairman Professor Chris Brookes has been formally added to the Rugby Football League’s Roll of Honour alongside Andrea Dobson.

They become the 52nd and 53rd names on the Roll of Honour, which was established in 2003 “to recognise individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the game across both playing and off-field service”.

Professor Brookes has become a hugely respected figure in the sport through his work spanning almost three decades for a number of clubs, his country and for the last 16 years as chief medical officer for the RFL.

Professor Chris Brookes with the Challenge Cup trophy in 2022

He was appointed as Wigan’s vice chairman earlier this year before it was announced that he would succeed Ian Lenagan this winter, with Mike Danson taking 100% ownership of the club from December 1.

The new chairman has since stepped down from his role with the RFL.

RFL chief executive Tony Sutton said: “We were delighted to confirm to the Rugby League Council that Professor Chris Brookes and Andrea Dobson have been added to the Roll of Honour.

“Andrea becomes the 12th woman on the Roll of Honour, a recognition of the inspirational role she played on the field for club and country in the development of the Women’s and Girls game, and also the contribution she continues to make through her position at Sheffield.

“Chris is held in huge respect by hundreds or probably thousands of players, coaches and officials with whom he has worked so closely over the last three decades.

“I am one of that number, having appreciated his leading contribution to the Brain Health Sub-Committee formed earlier this year to continue the sport’s response to developments in medical and scientific knowledge.

“This is also an appropriate opportunity to pay tribute to the work he has done as the RFL’s chief medical officer, such an important position in the sport, as he steps down having taken on fresh challenges and responsibility at Wigan.