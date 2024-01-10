New Warriors recruit ‘a perfect fit’ as Sky Sports pundit selects his top five 2024 Super League transfers

Sky Sports presenter Jon Wells has highlighted Wigan’s signing of Adam Keighran as one of his top five pieces of transfer business ahead of the 2024 Super League season.

Fellow Warriors recruit Luke Thompson also made the list, alongside Brodie Croft (Salford Red Devils to Leeds Rhinos), Matt Moylan (Cronulla Sharks to Leigh Leopards) and Jack Welsby (retained by St Helens until the end of 2027).

Australian centre Keighran, 26, reported to pre-season training at Robin Park Arena in the new year, arriving on a two-year deal from Grand Final opposition Catalans Dragons after an impressive debut campaign in Super League.

Sky Sports rugby league expert Jon Wells has selected his top five transfers ahead of 2024

The former New Zealand Warriors and Sydney Roosters representative made 25 appearances across all competitions, with 45-year-old Wells highlighting the utility player’s stats in his first year - having also featured in the halves to cover injuries in Steve McNamara’s squad.

He replaces much-loved loanee Toby King at the Super League champions with shirt number three, with the England international centre having returned to parent club Warrington Wolves upon the expiry of his 12-month deal at the DW Stadium.

Wells, who represented Castleford Tigers, Wakefield Trinity and London Broncos across his career, told Sky Sports: “A relative unknown prior to the 2023 season, Keighran had previously plied his trade primarily for the Sydney Roosters and his breakout year in the NRL came in 2021.

“But what a debut Super League season he had in the south of France, playing 25 games for the Dragons and finishing third on the Super League points chart with 194, from 73 goals and 12 tries.

Adam Keighran linked up with the Warriors in the new year

“But there's a creative side to his play too, providing 10 try assists in the 2023 campaign, behind only fellow Catalans playmakers Tyrone May, Mitchell Pearce and Sam Tomkins, and mainly for the benefit of Tom Johnstone. Another prolific try-scoring winger in Liam Marshall will be taking those passes next season.

“The centre is skilful, durable, and uncomplicated - seemingly a perfect fit for the Warriors, who needed to plug a Toby King-shaped hole following his departure after the Warriors' Grand Final victory.”

Wells also highlighted the 26-year-old’s goal-kicking abilities, having taken on the duties for the Perpignan-based side last season.

He adds depth to Matt Peet’s options, with number one Harry Smith having finished the Super League season with a 100% record from the left boot in the play-offs against Hull KR and Catalans respectively, inspiring the side to Grand Final glory.

“They have also recruited a top-class placekicker,” Wells continued.

“Harry Smith ended the season with a flourish from the tee, but 2023 was not without serious wobbles, and a season success rate of 65 per cent from the tee needs work.

“By comparison, Keighran finished up at 78.5 per cent, so Warriors fans can safely assume that tries will be converted more often than not in 2024.