Wigan Warriors star Izzy Rowe kicking a goal for Lancashire in Women's Origin

Nine players from quadruple winners Wigan Warriors proudly represented Lancashire on Saturday, helping the Red Rose secure a 2-0 series win over Yorkshire in the Women’s Origin.

Molly Jones, Georgia Wilson, Anna Davies, Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe, Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter, Megan Williams and Mia-Jayne Atherton all featured for Lancashire as they backed up their 50-8 win at Hull KR’s Sewell Group Craven Park earlier this year to complete a 2-0 series win with a 20-14 victory at Oldham’s Boundary Park on Saturday.

Eboni Partington opened the scoring for Lancashire, assisted by Wigan centre Jones, before Warriors winger Davies added to the tally.

Wigan powerhouse Coleman then went over earlier in the second half to build up a 16-0 lead for Lancashire before Yorkshire responded with three tries to reduce the deficit to just two points. It was Lancashire who wrapped up the win late on, though, with Davies grabbing her second of the afternoon. Wigan talent Rowe registered two goals for the Red Rose.

Lancashire: Beri Salihi; Eboni Partington, Molly Jones, Georgia Wilson, Anna Davies; Jenna Foubister, Izzy Rowe; Vicky Whitfield, Katie Mottershead, Mary Coleman, Eva Hunter, Emily Rudge, Megan Williams. Subs: Mia-Jayne Atherton, Emily Baggaley, Luci McColm, Erin McDonald. 18th player: Charlotte Melvin.

Tries: Partington, Davies (2), Coleman Goals: Rowe 2

Yorkshire: Ebony Stead; Amelia Brown, Amy Hardcastle, Emma Kershaw, Phoebe Hook; Caitlin Casey, Ruby Walker; Shona Hoyle, Ruby Bruce, Ella Donnelly, Lucy Murray, Tamzin Renouf, Bella Sykes. Subs: Isabel Bibby, Evie Sexton, Isabelle Brennan, Mollie Iceton. 18th player: Shannon Brown.

Tries: Hook, Renouf, Sexton Goals: Walker 1

