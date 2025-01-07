No pressure on Orrell St James as community club selected for broadcast in Challenge Cup

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Orrell St James head coach Sean McHugh insists there is no pressure on his side when they face Thatto Heath Crusaders in the opening round of the Challenge Cup this weekend.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The North West Men’s Premier Division outfit travel to the St Helens-based community club on Saturday, January 11, for round one of the prestigious competition, with a total of 34 teams fighting for a spot in the next stage.

For Orrell St James and Thatto Heath Crusaders, who feature in the National Conference League Premier Division, the winners will travel to the Shay to take on Championship big-hitters Halifax Panther, while Super League clubs will enter the competition in the third round - and are guaranteed to play away from home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Orrell St James, who are involved as BARLA National Cup runners-up, will train just twice before the weekend’s clash following a Christmas break, with head coach McHugh not putting any pressure on his players.

Orrell St James take on Thatto Heath Crusaders in the first round of the Challenge Cup this weekend

The tie will also be broadcast live by The Sportsman, who return for the 2025 season with exclusive live coverage of 20 games from a range of competitions.

“To be involved in the Challenge Cup is unbelievable for an amateur team,” said McHugh.

“Only three of us are in the competition from the local community, and we’re really pleased to be in it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In previous years, there’s been a little bit of pressure to win and try to get a good home tie, but we know where we’re at. It’s slightly different, and the lads will enjoy the day and we’ll see what happens.

“The lads will be buzzing for it, they’ll get a game and you don’t know what will happen.”

Kick-off at Crusader Park is at 14:30, with coverage starting at 14:15.