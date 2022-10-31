NRL and Lebanon star Josh Mansour vows to try Wigan Kebab before the end of the Rugby League World Cup

The Cedars train at Leigh Sports Village, and have also played two of their three group games at the stadium, winning both times.

Mansour has enjoyed exploring his new surroundings in England, but is eager to try one local delicacy before he heads back to Australia at the end of tournament, with the Wigan Kebab proving to be a tempting proposition.

“It’s been unreal being based around here,” he said.

Josh Mansour (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

“It’s been really positive and we’ve had a great reception.

“The atmosphere has been good every time we’ve played out here, and we’re very very grateful to Leigh for giving us the facilities to train, it’s been awesome.

“I’ve been getting out as much as I can, I really love it here, there’s a lot of great culture and history, as well as a lot of proud rugby league teams. I’ll definitely continue to explore as much as I can.

“I haven’t tried a pie yet. 80 percent of our diet is carbs, so you’ve won me (talking about a Wigan kebab).

“Now you’ve talked it up, it better be good, I’m going to try it.”

After losing their opening game of the tournament against New Zealand at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Lebanon overcame both Ireland and Jamaica to book their place in the quarter-finals.