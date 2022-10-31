Ged Corcoran’s side finished the tournament with a spirited display against New Zealand at Headingley, where they were defeated 48-10 in front of a strong crowd.

King, who will now link up with Wigan Warriors ahead of the 2023 season, states the support for the Ireland team has been “pretty special” throughout the last few weeks.

He said: “It was an unreal experience to play against New Zealand, I thought we started the game really well.

Toby King in action for Ireland against New Zealand (Credit: Alex Whitehead / www.photosport.nz)

“It was one of those games, maybe if they’re given that red card then it could’ve been one of the biggest upsets of the World Cup, you never know, but we’re still happy with how the boys went.

“There were so many Irish fans in the crowd, a lot of people have come to support us throughout this tournament. They’ve really come out in their numbers.

“The whole crowd was on our back, especially when we went 2-0 up from a conversion, it was pretty special.

“It was like David V Goliath, everyone wants David to win now and again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On another day I feel as if we would’ve beat Lebanon last week. We got that game wrong and we could’ve been in the quarters, but it wasn’t meant to be.

“I genuinely think we’ve got something special in this group. We’ve got a good enough squad to qualify and do something at a World Cup.

“Tonga did it, and now rugby league is probably one of their best sports.

“In 12 years time Ireland could be winning it. If we get more competitive fixtures then who knows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

King qualified for Ireland through his grandparents, and has enjoyed learning more about his heritage.

“It’s been really good,” he added.

“Ged (Corcoran) has been really good with all that sort of stuff with the group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“On one of the first nights, we had a massive meeting about our families and representing them.