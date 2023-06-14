The 27-year-old joined the Redcliffe side ahead of their inaugural NRL season, and has made 13 appearances so far this year.

According to Moley at the Wide World of Sports, the Warriors are aiming to secure the 27-year-old’s signature ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Despite having one-year remaining on his current deal with the Dolphins, his current side would be prepared to let him go if he secures a long-term contract in Super League.

Brenko Lee (Photo by Mark Nolan/Getty Images)

Lee started his career with Canberra Raiders, where he made 15 appearances between 2014 and 2016.

Following spells with Canterbury Bulldogs and Gold Coast Titans, he joined Melbourne in 2020.

During his first season with Storm, he featured in the 26-20 Grand Final victory over Penrith Panthers.

His performances that year also earned him a call up to represent Queensland in State of Origin, featuring in the deciding clash of the series.

He made the move to Brisbane Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign, but injuries limited him to just eight appearances.

Throughout his ten-year NRL career, Lee has played 88 games in total, with 25 tries under his belt.

Wigan’s interest in the one-time Tonga international could stem from the uncertainty surrounding Toby King’s long-term future.

The 26-year-old is currently on a season-long loan from Warrington, where he is contracted until 2025.