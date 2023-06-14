Matty Peet’s side welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm), with a place in the semi-finals up for grabs.

Farrell says lifting the trophy with Thomas Leuluai at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last May is a moment he’ll cherish for the rest of his career.

“Sharing that moment with Tommy was one of my highlights from the weekend,” he said.

“It was special for me.

“He’s been a role model for me throughout my career and someone I took inspiration from with his leadership qualities.

“It’s something I’ll remember for the rest of my career.

“I was here during those years where we hadn’t won it, and for me personally and every Wigan fan in the town that was a long time.

Liam Farrell lifted the Challenge Cup alongside Thomas Leuluai last season

“To get to where we did and win the trophy was an unbelievable experience.

“To lead the team out like I did is one of the highlights of my career.

“It was just a special weekend, and it was the same for all of the players and our families.

“I’ve still got vivid memories of half the town being sat behind the sticks and celebrating, so it’ll be great to recreate that, but we’ve got challenges ahead of us.”

Wigan Warriors won their 20th Challenge Cup last year

This weekend’s game against the Wolves will be Wigan’s first outing at the DW Stadium since the beginning of May.

“To have a home quarter-final against Warrington is going to be great,” Farrell added.

“It’ll be good to be back at the DW Stadium because we’ve been on the road for quite a few weeks now.

“For myself personally and the other lads, we love playing there.

“I’m sure the Wigan fans will be happy to be back at home, and hopefully they’ll see us perform well to progress to the next round- which I think we’ve got a chance of doing.

“These knockout games are a big thing. You don’t get many of these fixtures at home.

“Playing in the Challenge Cup is exciting because it does have a different feel to it.

“I’m expecting the fans to turn out in great numbers, and we’re hoping to progress into the next round, but we know we’re up against a team who are performing really well this season.

“It’s a tough competition and Warrington are a tough team.

“They’ve caused a lot of problems for teams this year, and we’ll have to make sure we nullify their threats.

“They’ve been the form team in the competition.

“They’ve got a big aggressive middle and always get on the front foot, so they’ve got threats all over the field.

“We dealt with them well the last time we played them, so we will take confidence from that, but we’ll just focus on ourselves.