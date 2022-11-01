NRL star Mitchell Moses discusses the local support Lebanon have received during their time at Leigh Sports Village

The Cedars train at Leigh Sports Village, and have also played two of their three group games at the stadium, winning both times.

Moses states everyone involved with the Lebanon team have enjoyed the time they have spent in the Wigan Borough so far.

He said: “It’s been good, they’ve looked after us a lot and really made us feel welcome.

“They’ve got some pretty good facilities and the boys have loved every minute.

“I’ve not seen too much here. We’ve played every Sunday, but the boys have gone to a couple of soccer games, and it’s been good.

“Ever since we’ve come over everyone has been great.

“You can see that in our footy, we’re having fun and enjoying our time here.

“It feels like we’ve had some good home support, we had a really big turnout against Jamaica.

“The Lebanese community has really got behind us, and so have some of the locals. It’s been good and the boys have loved being in front of the crowd.

“We’re really embracing our time here. We could maybe have future holidays in Wigan and Leigh.”

After losing their opening game of the tournament against New Zealand at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Lebanon overcame both Ireland and Jamaica to book their place in the quarter-finals.

They will now face Australia on Friday evening at the John Smith’s Stadium (K.O. 7.30pm).

“I’m pretty excited to face Australia, the boys have put in some pretty big performances in the first three games, so going into the quarters is exciting and we are pumped for it,” Moses added.

“We’re coming up against a quality side, their whole squad is class across the park.

“We will need to be at our very best to do a job on them.

“If we can start well and give them a shake, then who knows what will happen.

“We’ve got a lot of young kids in this squad who are coming up against their heroes, so they are pumped, ready and excited for the challenge.