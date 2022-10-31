The Wigan Warriors winger went over for a brace in the Cedars’ 74-12 victory over Jamaica at Leigh Sports Village at the weekend, which secured Michael Cheika’s side a quarter-final tie against Australia on Friday night at the John Smith’s Stadium (K.O. 7.30pm).

Miski states the whole Lebanon squad were proud of their performance.

“We’re really happy,” he said.

Abbas Miski went over for a brace against Jamaica

“Our coach is pleased with the way we’ve conducted ourselves in the last three weeks. We are improving and are really happy and keen to take on Australia in quarters.

“We showed a lot of fight in that New Zealand game, we were in it for the majority of the game, but there were some technical things that we needed to fix.

“We fixed some things against Ireland and then again against Jamaica, but there is more improvement to be made.

“In the last World Cup we made the quarters, and this time we’ve done it again, so who knows how far we can go.

“We’re not worried about the scoreboard, it’s about how we perform and having the fans showing up is massive.

“I was really happy with my tries, I got my first one early, and then we started attacking more to the right, so I thought that might be my only one, but luckily I got another.

“I’m happy with the tries, but more pleased with the win, we are all proud of that.”

Miski says it’s been good to see many of the World Cup’s smaller teams enjoy memorable moments during the tournament.

“Some people says the game are stupid and not worth it when they look at the scorelines and see the blow-outs, but it’s really not,” he added.

“Lebanon was one of those teams once upon a time.

“There’s only one way to grow the game, and it’s games like that.

“I’m sure if you ask the Jamaican and Greece players they’d still want to put their jerseys on and represent their countries.“It’s a massive thing and kudos to those teams for putting their all in.