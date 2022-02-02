The club have agreed a two-year major partnership with OpenExchange, who will feature on the front of this season’s kit.

This comes after Wigan’s previous principal partner IQONIQ entered liquidation.

Warriors chairman Ian Lenagan said: “We are delighted to welcome OpenExchange to our commercial partnership family and look forward to building a long-lasting relationship together.”

OpenExchange is a global provider of corporate video solutions, with offices in London, New York, Boston and Hong Kong.

Since being founded in 2011, they have provided the most advanced video and virtual-meeting technologies for clients all around the world to help to solve their communications challenges.

Warriors Executive Director Kris Radlinski said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with OpenExchange. Shaun Wane and I met CEO Mark Loehr for lunch in London and it was an inspiring meeting.

“For an American Executive to show such faith and promise in Wigan Warriors and in Rugby League should give the whole sport a boost.

“Mark has a vision of how he wants to grow Rugby League through OpenExchange.TV where we will create weekly content to be shown around the world.

“For many years, we have wanted a major presence in our capital city for Wigan Warriors and we hope this partnership will be the catalyst for many more opportunities.”

OpenExchange CEO, Mark Loehr, added: “OpenExchange is a global company deeply rooted in the UK, built on creating future leaders who are empowered to build innovative global solutions for our clients.

“Rugby League and specifically Wigan Warriors fans have an incomparable, unwavering loyalty and OpenExchange is excited to sponsor this adored club to highlight and connect the life lessons and community building happening on and off the pitch.”