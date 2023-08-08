OPINION: Exciting times await Wigan Warriors following their recruitment and retention so far for 2024

It’s exciting times at Robin Park Arena, and it’s safe to say fans have been left impressed by the building blocks put in place for the next few years.

There’s plenty to analyse, but it’s probably best to start with those who are set to come in.

Kruise Leeming was the first to be announced, and what an addition he will be at hooker.

Adam Keighran

He was a true leader during his time with Leeds Rhinos, and will join the Warriors with some recently acquired NRL experience under his belt.

It certainly increases competition, but his guidance will be good for the likes of Brad O’Neill and Tom Forber.

It will be interesting to see how game time is split in the nine role, especially with Sam Powell- who is of course one of the leaders at the club, and has plenty of his own strengths.

It’ll be a balancing act to find a way to utilise both effectively.

Sam Walters

Elsewhere, Sam Walters will join the Warriors directly from Leeds.

The second-rower has plenty of potential, and will be a good possible replacement for the outgoing Kai Pearce-Paul, who is heading to the NRL to join Newcastle Knights in 2024.

Walters, who won the Rhinos academy player of the year in 2019, is certainly a bright talent and can only improve with the guidance he’ll get at Wigan.

Meanwhile, the club have also made two signings from Catalans Dragons.

The first is another young talent, in the form of Tiaki Chan.

The 23-year-old will be another excellent addition to the pack, and provides a bit more depth for Matty Peet to choose from.

He will be joined by Adam Keighran- which is perhaps the pick of the signings.

The 26-year-old has impressed in Perpignan this year, and should bring a different dimension to the Warriors.

He’s versatile and is a kicking option, so ticks numerous boxes.

Of course, one new player has already arrived, with the immediate signing of Tyler Dupree announced a couple of weeks ago.

As seen in his first outing against Leigh in particular, he brings a different dimension to Peet’s side.

His defensive work is key, but it was evident on a few occasions on the ability he possesses to break through defences.

The try he scored against the Leopards was another example of what he’ll hopefully bring, with his attributes complementing those who are around him.

It’s a bonus for this season that the Warriors have him, but going forward over the next four years he could be key.

Longevity is a theme among all the new additions.

The signings are not just going to benefit the team for the 2024 campaign, they will be at the centre of the club’s plan for many seasons to come.

It does feel like they are building something and those working behind the scenes should be applauded.

When you look at the club’s retention for next year, that’s looking good as well.

It was never really in doubt that the option to keep Abbas Miski at Robin Park Arena in 2024 would be taken.

The winger has been in superb form this season.

After joining the club from London Broncos ahead of the 2022 campaign, the Lebanon international had to be patient for his opportunity.

He made a shaky debut away to Toulouse Olympique, but beyond that he looked pretty solid in his first year in cherry and white.

Of course, this season he has found a whole new level, and is probably one of the first names on the team sheet.

He makes key contributions at both ends of the field, so it’s only good news that he’ll be staying for 2024.

Kaide Ellis was another player who was due to be out of contract at the end of the current campaign.

Like Miski, the Warriors have acted swiftly to tie up his future, with the Australian prop penning a new three-year deal.

Ellis has been solid since making the move to Super League, and has been impressive during this season in particular, but there’s still plenty of room for improvement as well.

Elsewhere, Ethan Havard and O’Neill have both been handed new four-year deals by the club.

This seems like a good move for all parties.

It secures the futures of a couple of young exciting academy products from the club’s perspective, and allows the players themselves to focus on their rugby.

Both have worked hard over the last few years, and have the potential to progress even further.

Meanwhile, a number of current Wigan players are currently out of contract at the end of the season.

Patrick Mago is probably the most interesting name on the list, after a resurgence in form over the last few months.

The prop’s recent displays have been impressive, but there will be tough competition for spots in 2024.

Mike Cooper’s contract is also running down.

The prop has been out injured since the Good Friday Derby, but had been a key figure prior to that.

His experience is also important, especially with the number of young players set to be in the Wigan squad.

The same goes for Willie Isa, who is out of contract as well at the end of the year.