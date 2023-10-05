News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi

Wigan Warriors preparing to face 'very motivated' Hull KR in semi-final showdown, says Matt Peet

Head coach Matt Peet is hoping his Wigan side can hit their peak in Saturday’s semi-final clash - knowing the Warriors are set to face a highly motivated opposition in Hull KR.
By Josh McAllister
Published 5th Oct 2023, 17:22 BST- 2 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 17:22 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The League Leaders' Shield winners host the Robins for the second Super League semi-final, with St Helens preparing to travel to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons on Friday evening.

Wigan's top-place finish ensured a week off, while Hull KR booked their place in the semi-final with a dominant 20-6 victory over Leigh Leopards at home.

Read More
Willie Isa returns as Warriors name 21-man squad for semi-final showdown
Matt Peet says Wigan Warriors need to be at the top of their game for this Saturday's semi-final clash with Hull KRMatt Peet says Wigan Warriors need to be at the top of their game for this Saturday's semi-final clash with Hull KR
Matt Peet says Wigan Warriors need to be at the top of their game for this Saturday's semi-final clash with Hull KR
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That allowed the Wigan coach to watch on as an attentive spectator, admitting he was impressed by the victorious outfit.

"I thought they [Hull KR] were excellent," Peet said.

"The start of the game, they were very intense. There was a real play-off intensity, as with the other play-off [St Helens v Warrington].

"I thought Leigh did themselves proud as well, as they have done all year."

Willie Peters' side knocked Wigan out of the Challenge Cup in the same stage - the semi-final - but the Warriors hold a 2-1 league record during the regular campaign over Hull KR, including the dramatic 26-22 golden-point win courtesy of Liam Farrell's hat-trick try in Round 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Peet, who has been nominated for Super League Coach of the Year, is hoping to extend the season by one more week and reach Old Trafford, but is under no illusions at the task ahead.

“It would be a great opportunity to have another week working together, to be involved in such a prestigious occasion,” Peet said.

“It's what you dream of when you start planning pre-season.

“We've worked very hard, players and staff, but Hull KR have worked very hard as well.

“It's important what it means to us, but Hull KR will be very motivated as well.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We'd love to get there, particularly for our fans, it's probably been a little bit too long for them. They've been outstanding in their support for us.

“There's so many reasons that motivate us.

“You're preparing to peak at this time of the year, preparing to play the games in wet, autumn conditions.

“We can't wait.”

Related topics:Hull KRWigan WarriorsSuper LeagueSt HelensRobinsCatalans DragonsWarrington