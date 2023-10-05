Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The League Leaders' Shield winners host the Robins for the second Super League semi-final, with St Helens preparing to travel to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons on Friday evening.

Wigan's top-place finish ensured a week off, while Hull KR booked their place in the semi-final with a dominant 20-6 victory over Leigh Leopards at home.

Matt Peet says Wigan Warriors need to be at the top of their game for this Saturday's semi-final clash with Hull KR

That allowed the Wigan coach to watch on as an attentive spectator, admitting he was impressed by the victorious outfit.

"I thought they [Hull KR] were excellent," Peet said.

"The start of the game, they were very intense. There was a real play-off intensity, as with the other play-off [St Helens v Warrington].

"I thought Leigh did themselves proud as well, as they have done all year."

Willie Peters' side knocked Wigan out of the Challenge Cup in the same stage - the semi-final - but the Warriors hold a 2-1 league record during the regular campaign over Hull KR, including the dramatic 26-22 golden-point win courtesy of Liam Farrell's hat-trick try in Round 13.

Peet, who has been nominated for Super League Coach of the Year, is hoping to extend the season by one more week and reach Old Trafford, but is under no illusions at the task ahead.

“It would be a great opportunity to have another week working together, to be involved in such a prestigious occasion,” Peet said.

“It's what you dream of when you start planning pre-season.

“We've worked very hard, players and staff, but Hull KR have worked very hard as well.

“It's important what it means to us, but Hull KR will be very motivated as well.

“We'd love to get there, particularly for our fans, it's probably been a little bit too long for them. They've been outstanding in their support for us.

“There's so many reasons that motivate us.

“You're preparing to peak at this time of the year, preparing to play the games in wet, autumn conditions.