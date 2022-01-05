Orrell St James' first round Betfred Challenge Cup tie to be shown live on the BBC

The Challenge Cup

The Wigan club take on the British Army’s rugby league side at Bankes Avenue Playing Fields on Saturday January 15 at 12.30pm.

Fans will be able to watch the match via the BBC’s streaming service, which has become a popular feature during the early rounds of the competition.

It is available through BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport Website and app.

The return of 28 community clubs and teams to the First Round of the Betfred Challenge Cup is one of the key features of the 2022 competition, after their Covid-enforced exclusion in 2021.

Orrell St James will relish the occasion of welcoming the soldiers to their home ground.

They are one of many community clubs to have received substantial investment in their facilities through the CreatedBy Capital Grants Programme, which is run jointly between the RFL and Rugby League World Cup 2021,

The British Army will be aiming for a repeat of their run to the fourth round in 2020, as they saw off Oulton Raiders, Skirlaugh and Ince Rose Bridge, before losing at Rochdale Hornets.

The second round will take place on January 29-30, before the Betfred Championship Clubs enter a round later.

Wigan Warriors join the competition in the sixth round, which will take place on March 26-27.

This year’s semi-finals will take place at Leeds’ Elland Road, while the final is at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.