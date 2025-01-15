Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors Women have confirmed the signings of Remi Wilton and Emily Veivers ahead of the 2025 Betfred Women’s Super League campaign.

Wilton makes the switch from competition rivals York Valkyrie, who became the first team to retain the Women’s Super League title as they defeated St Helens 18-8 in the Grand Final last October.

With experience in both codes, as a former Australia ‘A’ Rugby Union international, Wilton previously captained Canberra Raiders in Australia prior to the club joining the NRLW.

She featured in the Queensland BMD Premiership before joining York in April 2024, enjoying a run of games at both hooker and half-back.

PNG Orchids international Emily Veivers is one of two new signings for Wigan Warriors Women for 2025

“I can’t wait to play in the Wigan colours,” she said.

“After an exciting end to 2024 with York it’ll be great to build into the 2025 season with Wigan and hopefully have a similar outcome.

“The club as a whole has been really welcoming so it’s been a super easy transition – this feels like where I’m meant to be.”

Head coach Denis Betts has also added Papua New Guinea Orchids international Veivers to his squad for the 2025 campaign.

The back-rower, born in Brisbane, makes the move from Norths Devils in the BMD Premiership, and previously played with Wigan Warriors star Georgia Wilson in Australia.

She made her international debut during the 2022 World Cup in England as PNG Orchids picked up their first ever win in the women’s tournament with a 34-12 result over Canada at Headingley Stadium.

“I’m really looking forward to playing in the Betfred Women’s Super League over here in England and joining Wigan,” said the 23-year-old.

“The club and environment here is amazing and I couldn’t be more happy.

“I think it’s a massive opportunity for me as a player and a role model for the younger generation coming through in Papua New Guinea and Australia, just showing that there’s a lot of opportunities out there in the world if you just stay determined you can do anything.”

Wigan Warriors Women lifted their first trophy since 2018 last year, winning the Women’s Rugby League Nines title at Craven Park.

They were later knocked out of the Super League play-offs by rivals St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

On the latest additions, boss Betts added: “It is great to welcome Remi and Emily to the Warriors, it shows the ambition of the club to pursue players of this standard. We look forward to seeing both girls thrive in a Betfred Women’s Super League which is getting better each year.

“The need for the club to grow and the competition to get stronger is the thought process behind adding girls with this experience to a young and talented group.

“2025 is looking like it’ll be an exciting year for women’s rugby league.”

Wigan Warriors kick-off their 2025 Betfred Women’s Super League campaign at home to champions York Valkyrie on Friday, May 16, before then welcoming Barrow Raiders to Robin Park Arena on Sunday May, 25.

Meanwhile, the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup competition gets underway on the weekend of April 5/6 via the group stages, with games also on the weekends of April 12/13, and 19/20.