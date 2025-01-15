Wigan Warriors overseas star and World Cup international reports back to Robin Park to complete squad

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors overseas star Abbas Miski has reported back to Robin Park Arena this week to complete Matt Peet’s squad in preparations for the title-defending 2025 campaign.

The Lebanon international remained in England following the 2024 Super League season to complete his recovery before returning home, and is the last member to report back for pre-season training.

Peet’s side open their pre-season schedule on Sunday against Championship outfit Oldham, with the group that had trained before Christmas expected to make up the ‘select’ squad at Boundary Park, which could include the likes of Tyler Dupree, Sam Walters, Liam Byrne, Harvie Hill and Jack Farrimond.

Miski’s right-wing partner Adam Keighran was among the overseas stars to return to the club’s HQ following the Christmas and New Year break, alongside Bevan French, Jai Field, Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago, and says that there’s a trust between the club and the Australian-based players.

“Pre-season has been good,” Keighran told Wigan Today. “I did my training back home, but it’s always good to get back around the team environment and to be amongst the boys, and do things you can’t do on your own.

“We get sent programmes when we’re over there, and ultimately it’s up to us to do it. The boys have come back in pretty good shape, so hopefully it keeps that trust and we can keep doing that and get to spend more time with family.

“It works in both ways; we come back in a better mindset, refreshed, and I think that pays dividends on the field as well.”