The 28-year-old was out of contract at the end of the season, but his recent performances have earned another 12 months - with an option for a further year in 2025.

And coach Peet - who himself signed a long-term extension earlier this week until the end of 2027 - believes it's very well deserved.

Patrick Mago has more than earned his new deal at Wigan, according to coach Matty Peet

“Patrick has worked tremendously hard to secure this extension with the club," said Peet.

"He and his family should be very proud.

“He is determined to build on his recent form and our expectations of him have been made very clear.

"Hopefully Patrick can become a Wigan player for many more seasons as he is a great personality and adored by everyone at the club.”

Mago joined the Warriors from South Sydney Rabbitohs at the beginning of last season, and has made 54 appearances, scoring three tries.

“I'm really happy to have extended my contract," he said.

"I've been here for the last two years, I'm enjoying my footie and my time here so far - especially with the group of boys that we have.

"I love it here, the fans here are crazy and I'm pleased to be staying."

Auckland-born Mago also played for North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL.