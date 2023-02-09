Patrick Mago reveals how the Wigan Warriors squad are growing closer as a group

The prop is preparing for his second year in cherry and white, after featuring 31 times during his debut season.

Mago states the preparations for the new season have been tough, but admits he’s experienced some rewarding moments, including the recent climb up Snowdon.

“I’m looking forward to the games and playing again,” he said.

Patrick Mago

“Pre-season is probably one of the hardest things for any player, but just being around the lads is a good thing and it makes it a bit easier.

“You do wake up in the morning knowing that every day is going to be challenging.

“You can’t really expect the same thing every year, it’s always different with new challenges.

“Coaches are always looking to test you, but you know because of that it’s better for yourself and everyone else.

“I thought I’d be okay with the cold by now, but I’ve not adapted yet, it’s not something you can get use to.

“I haven’t done anything like going up Snowdon before, especially in the snow.

“It was very challenging, but it was good when we got to the top.

“Physically and mentally you had to make sure you were on it for the whole time, because if you took one wrong step and slipped then you could hurt yourself.

“You had to be alert, but everyone was there pushing each other.

“It was satisfying to do it with the whole team.

“Completing it was one of my proudest moments.

“Jake Shorrocks and Harry Smith were at the front. They just tried to set the pace.

“Those are the times for us to stick together and test ourselves.

“You are only as good as your last man, so when we got to check points we waited for our last man.

“We were all proud.”

Mago says he is determined to learn from both the highs and the lows of the 2022 season.

“We can enjoy how last year went with the Challenge Cup, but are disappointed that we didn’t make the Grand Final,” he added.

