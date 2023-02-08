During his first season at the helm, he guided the club to its 20th Challenge Cup win, with a victory over Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

At the club’s recent media day, Peet introduced his coaching team, which includes former captain Thomas Leuluai, who has taken the role of assistant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It was important that we introduce the whole staff to the press.

Matty Peet

“I understand that I have to face the press and I’m sort of the figurehead when it comes to our performance staff, but when we get good results it's very important that those people are recognised.

“Right from our sports science and medical department, right to Tommy (Leuluai) and Lockers (Sean O’Loughlin).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I rely on them heavily because their opinions guide what we do so it’s important to recognise that.

“The trust level is high and we keep pushing ourselves to improve.

“For me Tommy’s transition into coaching has been seamless, and for the players it has been too.

“I think he would’ve noticed the difference in his lifestyle and his working pattern, and the work he will have to do behind the scenes to prepare, but he’s doing fantastic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He wants to improve, as we all do, and he brings his knowledge and the respect he has is unquestionable.

“He can help drive the team forward and be a mentor for this playing group.

“He was doing a lot of that well as captain anyway so it’s a natural transition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peet says he’s also got a strong working relationship with chief executive Kris Radlinski and owner Ian Lenagan.

“Our visions are certainly aligned,” he added.

“I wouldn’t have got the job if it wasn’t. We believe in building a club rather than just a team. “We all want to leave this club in a better place than what we found it.

“It goes a lot deeper than just one performance or one season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The history and the culture is very important to the three of us.

“We have a good working relationship and they challenge me on a daily basis.