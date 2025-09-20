Wigan Warriors assistant coach Paul Deacon

Wigan Warriors assistant coach Paul Deacon has committed his long-term future to his hometown club, having put pen to paper on a new three-year contract.

Deacon returned to Wigan in August as an assistant to head coach Matt Peet, whilst closely working with fellow assistants Tommy Leuluai, Sean O’Loughlin and John Duffy in an elite coaching group at the Super League champions.

Prior to his Wigan return, Deacon had spent a decade in rugby union with Premiership side Sale Sharks, where he flourished in the roles of attack and skills coach before taking the head coaching reins for five years.

The 46-year-old had only signed a deal with Wigan for the remainder of 2025, but he has now pledged his long-term future to the Warriors, signing an extension which will keep him at the Brick Community Stadium until at least the end of 2028.

"It feels like I’m home,” Deacon said.

"I’ve spent some time now in the other code, but it’s great to be back and I’m made up to be staying longer.”

Warriors head coach Peet is delighted to have Deacon remain part of his backroom staff for the long-term.

"It was a no-brainer,” said Peet.

"When he became available, the conversation between myself and Kris Radlinski (chief executive) was a short one. He’s a great coach first and foremost, but he’s also a really quality man.”

Deacon first joined the Warriors as a player in 2010 after a trophy-laden career with Bradford Bulls. Following his retirement from playing, the former Hindley ARLFC junior joined Wigan’s coaching setup under Shaun Wane, where he remained for four years before crossing codes to rugby union.

