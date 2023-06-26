Paul Rowley discusses the differences between Salford Red Devils and Wigan Warriors in the game at the AJ Bell Stadium

Liam Farrell went over for a brace in the 26-6 victory for Matty Peet’s side, with the win moving them up to third in the Super League table.

Rowley admits there were a number of things separating the two teams.

"I thought it was a good game during the first half in particular,” he said.

Paul Rowley

"The kicking game and the last plays in good territory was the difference between the two sides.

"They turned the ball over on their terms more than us, and that provided them with a lot of possession.

"It was all to play for at half time, but when they came back out, they were very direct.

"Both teams showed moments where they looked vulnerable and tired but Wigan won the ruck with the ball and we couldn’t, so that had a big say on the outcome of the game.

"I’ve been in that situation many times in terms of an arm wrestle, and it’s about who blinks first.

"They came through it better than us, so credit to them.

"There’s always lessons for us.”

Salford were without a number of key players heading into the game, with a first half head injury to Ryan Brierley only adding to their problems.

"You don’t want to lose someone like Ryan, but we covered it pretty well,” Rowley stated.

"Ken Sio covered it pretty well, and (Matty) Costello came onto the edge.