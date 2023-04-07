Paul Wellens says St Helens lost the key moments in their Good Friday defeat to Wigan Warriors
Paul Wellens says St Helens were punished for not taking opportunities in their Good Friday defeat to Wigan Warriors.
Harry Smith and Toby King were on the scoresheet for Matty Peet’s side, as they claimed a 14-6 victory in front of a packed crowd at the DW Stadium.
Wellens states the visitors lost the key moments of the match.
He said: “There’s disappointment that we’ve not come here and won a big game.
“We know how hugely important these games are for the supporters of both teams, and we came up that little bit short.
“I can’t fault our players for their attitude and effort- that was there in abundance from both teams.
“Not taking opportunities when they presented themselves was an issue.
“Big games like this are littered with small moments that you’ve got to win.
“A few of those line-breaks that we made but didn’t quite finish is evidence of that.
“You don’t get anything for cheap here, we knew we had to come and survive some tough moments, which we did really well.
“We had opportunities on the back of them but we didn’t nail them.
“In big games if you don’t do that then you make it more difficult for yourself.
“We limited Wigan’s opportunities quite well, but the ones they did get, they took, and that’s the difference.
“These are tight games built on moments, and are quite edgy affairs.
“A try here or a try there can shift momentum.
“I can’t take anything from Wigan with what they’ve achieved today, it was a great result and a great performance from them, and they probably deserve the result.”