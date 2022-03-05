Harry Smith scored a late drop goal to give his side a 29-28 victory at the Stade Ernest-Wallon, after being behind for a long period of the game.

Peet says the Wigan supporters were at the forefront of his mind during the match.

He said: “I thought our fans were unbelievable, and the win is probably down to them. If some of them hadn't travelled over I’m not sure we would’ve been able to dig as deep. They were the stars of the shows, it was so loud throughout.

Matty Peet has praised the travelling Wigan fans

“The lads love to see that cherry and white in the stand and they were over there celebrating with them after. I can’t thank them enough for the finance and time that has been dedicated to the trip.

“The main thing I was thinking during the game was getting the win for them. You never want to lose but the lads have spoken during the week about the reasons to win, and the fans were a massive part of it.”

Wigan got off to a strong start, scoring two tries in the opening seven minutes, before Toulouse fought back.

Wigan fans were in good spirits in Toulouse

Peet believes the way the game went was down to the performance of the home side.

“I thought our start was excellent,” he added.

“Attitude was in the right place, it wasn’t one of them where you can say we didn’t turn up, I think Toulouse played themselves back into the game, and credit to them for that.

“Since round one they have improved, I said during the week that the win is getting closer for them. We have shown we can get ourselves out of trouble when we need to, coming up with some big plays, including the goal kicks.

“The lads seemed composed, and certainly had confidence in their skill on the ball and didn’t go into their shell, which is important. We showed some really gutsy defence, with players charging down kicks that could’ve been match winners.

“We saw lots of composure from our kickers. I was comfortable if he (Harry Smith) got a shot he would take it, I like the way he built the set, but that’s what he does and what makes him a good player.

“Zak’s (Hardaker) kick off the sideline was such a big play- credit to him and to Lee (Briers) for what he's been doing.

“There’s lots of lessons to learn from that performance. Toulouse were the outstanding team on the night.”