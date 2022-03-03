The pair have been included in Shaun Wane’s training squad, alongside John Bateman, Liam Farrell and Zak Hardaker.

Peet is pleased with the progress of Pearce-Paul and believes he is performing at the standard required for international rugby.

He said: “It’s well deserved, we are happy with him. Obviously Shaun has been impressed with him like we have, and can see the level of his performances. He’s an exciting player and it’s about him now making sure he is in the squad at the end of the year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matty Peet has praised Kai Pearce-Paul and Liam Marshall

“It’s a taste for him and something he can look to build on. Knowing Kai with his work ethic and his attitude, he will appreciate that he has got that from fulfilling his role in the team.

“He is a very humble and hardworking player, who loves his teammates. His commitment has got him a reward. He’s on the trajectory we expected.

“We’ve left some very good players out to put in this slot in our team, so he has to keep up his levels here. We expect all our players to drive towards international standards.”

Peet is also happy for Marshall, but has challenged him to keep on striving to earn his debut.

“I’m very proud, I love him to bits, but he’s still got to get that England shirt, so it’s nice but I’ll be really pleased when he plays,” he added.

“I know that sounds a bit miserable but to be named in a squad at this time of year is a nice recognition, but I want to see him build on that.

“We talk about Kai’s trajectory; Liam’s is unbelievable, and if he continues on that he should be aiming to be playing, not just being in the squad. He’s got to prove himself on a weekly basis.

“He’s got there by walking into work, being positive and working hard on his game. He gets what we are about here, with the team and the culture, he is a big part of it.

“We encourage him to be himself, most of the time, he’s good fun and is great to be around. He has that balance that we look for between hard work, improving your craft, but having a laugh and fun at the right time.”