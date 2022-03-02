The Wigan Warriors winger is part of Shaun Wane’s 30-man training squad, who will come together for the first time on March 15.

Although he wasn’t expecting it, Marshall admits he feels privileged to have the opportunity and intends on making the most of it.

He said: “It took me by surprise but it’s very good news to hear, and it’s great to get the recognition. Hopefully I can carry on playing well for Wigan and be in Shaun’s (Wane) plans for the end of the year.

Liam Marshall has been named in the England training squad

“It’s not something I hadn’t really thought about before. Obviously, I had a tough time after lockdown, getting injured, so I probably wasn't fully right and needed another little operation during the off-season. Since then I’ve been at it. I feel good and I feel fit.

“Whether I would had received this call or not, I would’ve still been putting in every effort and trying to be the best I can be for the team.

“The main thing for me was getting back on the pitch and being as good as I could for Wigan. This wasn't part of my plans, but it is a nice surprise and I’m very grateful for the opportunity.

“Now I’m included in the training squad, it can be something I strive towards. Just to have your name in that ring of players is a privilege. I’m very proud and hopefully I can do my best on the field to be chosen for the World Cup.

“It will now be something at the back of my mind as the season goes on if there is a chance for me to play for my country. It’s a massive thing and something I would be proud of.”