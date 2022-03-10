Kaide Ellis says Wigan Warriors' trip to France is helping the squad to become closer as a group

Matty Peet’s side face Catalans Dragons this Saturday, in the second of two back-to-back games across the English Channel.

Ellis is enjoying the trip and visiting different places alongside his teammates.

He said: “It’s been pretty cool. It’s a lot different to the NRL, you don’t really travel to other countries apart from New Zealand, so to be able to experience that as well as the football side of things is pretty surreal.

Kaide Ellis is enjoying spending more time with his teammates

“I’ve had two roomies this week, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard, who are both pretty laid back and easy going. They’ve been easy to adjust to and get along with.

“Spending a lot of quality time together as a team, as well as training and playing games, is an important part of where we are heading for the rest of the year. We have gelled even more so, which is pretty pleasing.

“We speak a lot about having each other’s backs, so this can only help along that journey.”

Ellis is expecting a tough challenge from Catalans Dragons in Perpignan, and admits Wigan will need to up their game from last week’s narrow victory against Toulouse.

“Last year a few of the lads went over and Catalans put a big score on them, so moving forward we know who they have,” he said.

“I think it’ll be a quality game and there won’t be much in it, it’s one the lads had circled early on. It’ll be a big test.

“We weren’t at our best on the weekend, so we’ve tightened the screws a little bit. I thought Toulouse played really well, they tested us for the whole 80 minutes, which is good to see.”

“I don’t know too much about them individually, but they were quality and showed us why they have been promoted.”