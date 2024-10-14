Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Penrith Panthers superstar Nathan Cleary admits he would ‘love’ to play a World Club Challenge rematch with Wigan Warriors next year.

Officials from the NRL club recently reportedly said there would be ‘no way in the world’ that a fixture would fit in next year’s already-packed schedule, with a return to Las Vegas for rugby league’s latest showcase event, and citing player welfare.

However, star man Cleary, who helped inspire the Panthers to their fourth successive NRL Premiership with a Grand Final win over Melbourne Storm earlier this month, admits he would be keen to play against Matt Pett’s Warriors once again.

Nathan Cleary has thrown his support behind a World Club Challenge rematch in 2025

Wigan retained their Super League title at Old Trafford with a 9-2 victory over Hull KR, completing a historic Grand Slam in a calendar year that included the 16-12 World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith Panthers at the Brick Community Stadium in February.

Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski also recently admitted that the club would be willing to do ‘whatever it takes’ to organise a rematch between the two respective champions next year.

Cleary was among those watching at the Theatre of Dreams on Saturday as Bevan French scored the only try in a hard-fought contest, with the Wigan star later crowned the inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner.

Taking to social media, 26-year-old Australia international Cleary said: “Congratulations to Wigan on another win! They’re a great team.

"Would love to be able to play the World Club Challenge at Magic Round next year.

“I understand the logistics of getting the game on would be difficult, but I think it would be a great spectacle.”

With a 17-team competition following the addition of the Dolphins ahead of 2023, one NRL club does not feature in the Magic Weekend in Australia.

It was St George Illawarra Dragons who had a bye round last year, not playing at Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium. Newcastle Knights were absent the year prior.

A potential gap could be open for Penrith Panthers to have a bye round from the NRL competition, free to play Wigan Warriors – although it would require travel to Australia midway through the Super League season.