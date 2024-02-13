News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Penrith Panthers star ruled out of World Club Challenge clash with Wigan Warriors

Penrith Panthers star Jarome Luai has been officially ruled out of the World Club Challenge clash with Wigan Warriors.
By Josh McAllister
Published 13th Feb 2024, 09:48 GMT
Jarome Luai has been ruled out of the World Club Challenge later this monthJarome Luai has been ruled out of the World Club Challenge later this month
Jarome Luai has been ruled out of the World Club Challenge later this month

Head coach Ivan Cleary told The Sydney Morning Herald that the showdown at the DW Stadium comes too soon for the injured Samoa international, with hopes of returning for NRL round one later in March against Melbourne Storm.

Read More
Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards celebrate 2023 successes at town hall

“But he won’t play in the World Club Challenge because he’s not just ready,” Cleary said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

“He can continue his rehab, and he deserves to be there as a reward for everything he’s done for our team and our club.

"He’s super close, I just want him staying with the team and training.”

Luai returned ahead of schedule from a dislocated shoulder to feature in the NRL finals, but only lasted 52 minutes in the decider against Brisbane Broncos.

The 27-year-old underwent shoulder surgery during the off-season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Having returned down under following a successful short stint with Hull KR, Brad Schneider could feature alongside superstar Nathan Cleary.

Jack Cole and Daine Laurie are other options to fill in at five-eighth.

Related topics:NRL