Penrith Panthers star ruled out of World Club Challenge clash with Wigan Warriors

Jarome Luai has been ruled out of the World Club Challenge later this month

Head coach Ivan Cleary told The Sydney Morning Herald that the showdown at the DW Stadium comes too soon for the injured Samoa international, with hopes of returning for NRL round one later in March against Melbourne Storm.

“But he won’t play in the World Club Challenge because he’s not just ready,” Cleary said.

“He can continue his rehab, and he deserves to be there as a reward for everything he’s done for our team and our club.

"He’s super close, I just want him staying with the team and training.”

Luai returned ahead of schedule from a dislocated shoulder to feature in the NRL finals, but only lasted 52 minutes in the decider against Brisbane Broncos.

The 27-year-old underwent shoulder surgery during the off-season.

Having returned down under following a successful short stint with Hull KR, Brad Schneider could feature alongside superstar Nathan Cleary.