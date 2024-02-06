Penrith Panthers star ‘unlikely’ to be risked in World Club Challenge
Fox Sports reports that the NRL champions are unlikely to risk the 27-year-old five-eighth after he suffered a shoulder injury late on in 2023.
The Samoa international returned ahead of schedule to feature in the NRL Grand Final against Brisbane Broncos, but lasted only 52 minutes in the decider as fellow half-back Nathan Cleary inspired a historic comeback to claim Penrith’s third successive title.
Luai underwent shoulder reconstruction during the off-season with the Panthers "optimistic” that he will be fit for the start of the NRL season – but not in time for the World Club Challenge at the DW Stadium.
He is expected to be on the plane to England, while 26-year-old Cleary is also hoped to be fit for the start of the upcoming campaign.
The Clive Churchill Medal winner missed the Pacific Championships Tests for Australia due to a grade-three posterior cruciate ligament rupture suffered during the epic Grand Final encounter – an injury believed to have sidelined him for two months if sustained during the regular season.
Cleary reported back for pre-season training last December, with his status for the tie against Matt Peet’s Super League champions yet to be confirmed.
Brad Schneider returned down under following a short, successful stint with Hull KR, knocking Wigan out of the Challenge Cup, to link up with Ivan Cleary’s Panthers on a two-year deal.
The 22-year-old half-back could be called into action for his debut on Saturday, February 24, with a sold-out crowd confirmed.