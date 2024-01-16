RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones is hoping that the sport can capitalise on the success of this year’s World Club Challenge and admits his interest in the fixture joining the NRL’s latest overseas adventures in the future.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With a sell-out imminent at the DW Stadium, Mail Sports reports that the tie is set to be broadcast live on the BBC as part of a new historic partnership.

And Jones believes it could be a huge moment for the sport – although no agreement has been officially confirmed – with hopes that it could be viewed by more spectators than ever before.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wigan Warriors take on Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge on Saturday, February 24, at 8:00pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m blown away by the number of ticket sales that they have done already, and I think it will sell-out very soon, which will be fantastic,” Jones said.

“All credit goes to Wigan for doing all of that. Meanwhile, we support on the periphery, so we’ll help with the profile of the game and certain events in the week, but it is very much down to Wigan and Penrith in terms of making the game a success.

“In terms of the sport capitalising on it, potentially, it will get seen by more people than ever before, depending on how our free-to-air conversations go.”

Jones admits he’d be keen to see the biggest game in club rugby league join the NRL’s weekend in Las Vegas in the future - with the competition’s season to kick-off on American soil for the first time ever in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wigan chief executive Kris Radlinski revealed his interest in joining Manly Sea Eagles, South Sydney Rabbitohs, Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos at the Allegiant Stadium - although Jones says it was too late to make it happen this time around.

However, there is a possibility that the fixture could be a part of the showcase event in the future.

“It was too late this time, and I think the NRL have made a significant statement by taking some games to Las Vegas,” said Jones.

“I understand that ticket sales are going well, too.