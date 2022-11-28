Its purpose is to assist the on-field referee in order to reduce clear and obvious errors.

Despite this, at times it has created further problems and has been under constant scrutiny from the fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Even on the biggest stage- the World Cup- it has not been without its faults.

VAR has become a main part of football (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Football isn’t the first sport to introduce technology, but certainly seems to be having more issues than others.

For rugby league referees Ashley Klein, Kasey Badger and Liam Moore, video assistance has become a normal part of their jobs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They state there are a number of reasons why football has struggled with VAR at times, but believe it simply just needs more time.

Klein said: “A lot of it has to do with how long video reffing has been involved in rugby league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ashley Klein refereed the recent Rugby League World Cup final between Australia and Samoa (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

“It has evolved over a number of years, back to the early days in Super League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’ve gone through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to where we are now.

“I’m sure football throughout the world will face those same challenges and will make amends to their systems in the future.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Badger added: “I think it’s a very cultural thing. Football has a long history of the rules and the games not changing, whereas our sport evolves every five minutes.

“We’re a lot more receptive to there being change and technology being used, but there’s always a balance of when to use it, where to use it, and how much we use it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our game just seems a bit more conducive to it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore also agrees with his colleagues from Australia and believes VAR will prove to be a good addition to football further down the line.

He said: “It’s all about the amount of time it’s been in rugby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In football it’s still relatively new, so like anything, when you get used to using something over a long period of time it gets better.