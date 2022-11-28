Qatar World Cup: Rugby league referees explain why football continues to experience problems with VAR
VAR has caused plenty of controversy and debate in football since it was first introduced to the sport.
Its purpose is to assist the on-field referee in order to reduce clear and obvious errors.
Despite this, at times it has created further problems and has been under constant scrutiny from the fans.
Even on the biggest stage- the World Cup- it has not been without its faults.
Football isn’t the first sport to introduce technology, but certainly seems to be having more issues than others.
For rugby league referees Ashley Klein, Kasey Badger and Liam Moore, video assistance has become a normal part of their jobs.
They state there are a number of reasons why football has struggled with VAR at times, but believe it simply just needs more time.
Klein said: “A lot of it has to do with how long video reffing has been involved in rugby league.
“It has evolved over a number of years, back to the early days in Super League.
“We’ve gone through a lot of trials and tribulations to get to where we are now.
“I’m sure football throughout the world will face those same challenges and will make amends to their systems in the future.”
Badger added: “I think it’s a very cultural thing. Football has a long history of the rules and the games not changing, whereas our sport evolves every five minutes.
“We’re a lot more receptive to there being change and technology being used, but there’s always a balance of when to use it, where to use it, and how much we use it.
“Our game just seems a bit more conducive to it.”
Moore also agrees with his colleagues from Australia and believes VAR will prove to be a good addition to football further down the line.
He said: “It’s all about the amount of time it’s been in rugby.
“In football it’s still relatively new, so like anything, when you get used to using something over a long period of time it gets better.
“I’m sure in years to come they will end up in a similar position.”