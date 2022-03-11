Kris Ratcliffe’s side take on Bradford Bulls at the Odsal Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their first Challenge Cup group game.

Vice-captain Molyneux is excited to get started and states Wigan’s target is to reach the latter stages of the competition.

She said: “I can’t wait to get back out there, it feels like years ago since I last played. Representing Wigan is a buzz in itself and adds to everything else

Victoria Molyneux in action for Wigan

“Pre-season is always tough, so it’s always good to step onto the field and put into practice what we’ve been working on.

“Going into the first game you’ve been working on your levels of fitness, trying to get stronger and trying to improve other aspects of your game, so it’s good trying to piece all that together and then develop as the season progresses, peaking for the big games.

“We don’t know much about Bradford because they’re a relatively new team. They’ve lost a few players but still have a few who have been there for the last couple of years, and a couple who have gone back there from Wigan.

“We’re not sure what to expect, but they are always a good side and are highly spirited. We know that when it does get tough we need to push that little bit harder to make sure we come away with the win.

“We want to be making the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, if not the final, and we are pushing to be coming away with silverware and we will try everything we can to do that.

“I firmly believe what you put into stuff, you get out. I don’t want to look back on this season with any regrets. I want to give everything to Wigan, and that will also give me the best chance of being selected for my country.”

Molyneux will wear the armband and lead the club on Sunday, in the absence of usual skipper Rachel Thompson, who is currently recovering from an injury.

The vice-captain says she is honoured to have the role and hopes to support her teammates, but admits she will still have nerves of her own before the game.

“I’m horrendous,” she jokingly added.

“Considering how long I’ve been playing, I’m still just as nervous for every game. For the Saturday night preparations you’re endlessly checking your bag to make sure you’ve got everything or making sure you’re eating at the right times, just to be prepared for the game.

“It helps to settle your nerves when you step onto the field knowing that you’ve done everything you can to perform the best you can.

“As one of the more experienced players, and being vice-captain, there is an expectation of me to lead by example, which I think is always the case.

“There’s a lot of new girls stepping into the squad, so it’s about supporting them and making sure their nerves are controlled. They have to go into the game feeling positive and can’t let pressure manifest itself in a negative way.

“I hope I do a good job, I always say to Rach (Thompson) that I will look after the girls for her. To step out and lead the team is what you dream of from being a little girl, and I’m really lucky to be in that position.”

Molyneux admits she has had a passion for rugby since an early age, and played it in various different forms throughout her childhood and beyond.

The loose forward also states that representing Wigan was a long-term ambition of hers due to a family connection, with her dad James also playing for the club.

“I started playing tag rugby in primary school,” she said.

“From there I progressed to playing rugby union in a boys team, up until the age I couldn’t do that any more. Fortunately there was a girl’s team in my hometown Rochdale, Hillside Hawks.

“I stayed with them throughout my junior years, and represented Lancashire. Then I went straight into the open age and went into the England squad when I was only 17-years-old.

“I took some time out after I had an operation on my shoulder. After going to University and starting teaching, I was dipping in and out of the game at recreational level. I could never stay away.

“It was good getting back into it when my daughter was a little bit older. I could see the Super League getting strong and wanted to be a part of it, so I reached out to Amanda Wilkinson (former Wigan Warriors Women coach) and asked if I could go down for a trial at Wigan.

“It was the club I always followed as a child, my dad played for them, so naturally it was going to be Wigan and no one else.”