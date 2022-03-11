Wigan Warriors Women: Vicky Molyneux hopes to lead her side through a successful Challenge Cup run
Vicky Molyneux hopes Wigan Warriors Women’s first game of the season can be the start of a successful cup run.
Kris Ratcliffe’s side take on Bradford Bulls at the Odsal Stadium on Sunday afternoon in their first Challenge Cup group game.
Vice-captain Molyneux is excited to get started and states Wigan’s target is to reach the latter stages of the competition.
She said: “I can’t wait to get back out there, it feels like years ago since I last played. Representing Wigan is a buzz in itself and adds to everything else
“Pre-season is always tough, so it’s always good to step onto the field and put into practice what we’ve been working on.
“Going into the first game you’ve been working on your levels of fitness, trying to get stronger and trying to improve other aspects of your game, so it’s good trying to piece all that together and then develop as the season progresses, peaking for the big games.
“We don’t know much about Bradford because they’re a relatively new team. They’ve lost a few players but still have a few who have been there for the last couple of years, and a couple who have gone back there from Wigan.
“We’re not sure what to expect, but they are always a good side and are highly spirited. We know that when it does get tough we need to push that little bit harder to make sure we come away with the win.
“We want to be making the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, if not the final, and we are pushing to be coming away with silverware and we will try everything we can to do that.
“I firmly believe what you put into stuff, you get out. I don’t want to look back on this season with any regrets. I want to give everything to Wigan, and that will also give me the best chance of being selected for my country.”
Molyneux will wear the armband and lead the club on Sunday, in the absence of usual skipper Rachel Thompson, who is currently recovering from an injury.
The vice-captain says she is honoured to have the role and hopes to support her teammates, but admits she will still have nerves of her own before the game.
“I’m horrendous,” she jokingly added.
“Considering how long I’ve been playing, I’m still just as nervous for every game. For the Saturday night preparations you’re endlessly checking your bag to make sure you’ve got everything or making sure you’re eating at the right times, just to be prepared for the game.
“It helps to settle your nerves when you step onto the field knowing that you’ve done everything you can to perform the best you can.
“As one of the more experienced players, and being vice-captain, there is an expectation of me to lead by example, which I think is always the case.
“There’s a lot of new girls stepping into the squad, so it’s about supporting them and making sure their nerves are controlled. They have to go into the game feeling positive and can’t let pressure manifest itself in a negative way.